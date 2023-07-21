New Deepika Padukone, Prabhas-starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD' teaser out; fans excited for sci-fi thriller

The first glimpse of Indian actor Prabhas’ upcoming film titled Kalki 2898 AD is out. The teaser of the film was released on July 21 at the San Diego Comic-Con. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the Bollywood film also stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan.
The teaser of Kalki 2898 AD offers glimpses into a dystopian world which is caught in the clutches of darkness. A text that reads, "When the world is taken over by darkness, a force will rise,” appears on the screen indicating that Prabhas and his squad are here to save the world.
A bunch of visuals from the film's teaser release at the Comic-Con were shared on the production house Vyjayanthi Movies' official Instagram handle. While Prabhas and Kamal Haasan were part of the panel, Amitabh Bachchan joined on a video call. Rana Daggubati, who was also present at the event, had a mini-reunion with his Baahubali co-star Prabhas. Rana Daggubati's company Spirit Media is the international marketing and distribution partner of Kalki 2898 AD.
Deepika Padukone, who is a member of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists (SAG-AFTRA) in the US, gave the Comic-Con event a miss in solidarity with the association’s strike.
Before the Comic-Con event, the makers had released first-look posters of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.
In the poster, Prabhas is seen kneeling in a martial stance. He is wearing armour with his hair tied up in a man-bun. The first look was shared by Prabhas with the caption, "Here's the first look of Project K (now Kalki 2898 - AD). Hope you all like it."
Fans are seemingly impressed with the first glimpse of Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi film. Along with the screen presence of the star cast, they have also lauded the visuals in the teaser. A Twitter user said, “#ProjectKGlimpse elevation very excellent.”
“Every shot and every frame [gave me] goosebumps,” read a tweet.