Neena Gupta shares details on upcoming Bollywood film with Rakul Preet Singh

Published: Mon 22 Jul 2024, 1:30 PM Last updated: Mon 22 Jul 2024, 1:32 PM

Veteran actor Neena Gupta's talent knows no bounds. In a career spanning over four decades, she has undoubtedly touched the audience's hearts with her versatile on-screen roles.

From her debut film Aadharshila in 1982 and bagging the National Award for Woh Chokri in 1994, to becoming a household name as an actor and director with the TV series Saans in the late nineties, Neena Gupta has always entertained the audience. In 2018, she saw a career resurgence by starring as a middle-aged pregnant woman in the comedy-drama Badhaai Ho, for which she won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress (Critics). Since then, she has had a busy second innings for sure.

She recently gave the audience a stellar performance in Panchayat season 3. Interestingly, her kitty is filled with a few more big projects which will be released soon.

Speaking with ANI, Neena Gupta revealed that one of her upcoming projects includes a Malayalam series. She also talked about working with Rakul Preet Singh in the tentatively titled film Made in India.

'I have done a Malayalam series which will be out on Disney+ Hotstar very soon. Also, I have done a film with Rakul Preet Singh. So far, the film is called Made in India but it could be changed. I am also a part of the film Baa...it's with a dog," she shared.