Naomi Campbell pays tribute to late Liam Payne

In a poignant gesture of remembrance, Naomi Campbell has paid her respects to the late Liam Payne, who tragically passed away on October 16 in Argentina.

The former One Direction member's untimely death, attributed to a fall from his hotel balcony at the age of 31, has prompted an outpouring of tributes from friends and fans alike.

Naomi, who briefly dated Payne in 2019, shared a heartfelt tribute on social media.

Her response came following a tribute from Nicole Scherzinger, the former X Factor judge who played a pivotal role in launching the careers of Payne and his bandmates.

In a comment on Scherzinger's October 24 post, Campbell used two dove emojis, along with a broken heart and two praying hands, to convey her condolences.

The supermodel and the singer first sparked romance rumours when they engaged in flirtatious exchanges on social media early in 2019, as per E! News.

In one interaction, Campbell referred to Payne as a "beautiful soul," to which he replied, "Takes one to know one."

The duo was later seen leaving a BAFTAs after-party in London shortly after one another, further fuelling speculation about their relationship, as per E! News.