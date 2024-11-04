Naeema Butt on her unconventional role in the Pakistani drama 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum'

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know that South Asia is eagerly awaiting the finale of the Pakistani drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum. While most characters follow a predictable arc, one character has truly captured everyone’s interest: Rubab, played by Naeema Butt. She can't be easily pushed around. Her comebacks are savage, and she takes a strong stand, defying the typical portrayal of sobbing women on TV. People are rooting for her because they see her strength as a form of catharsis.

Read more about the drama here.

Naeema sat down with City Times to discuss her character in detail, drawing attention to traits that many may not have noticed.

In real life, would you consider Adeel's apology and give him another chance?

I cannot consider his apology because he made me uncomfortable in many situations. The drama started due to his behaviour, and I even supported him financially while dealing with the fallout. While I believe in forgiveness in relationships, the damage here was too great. If it had been a lesser issue, compromise might have worked, but his deep-seated character flaws were significant. My love and financial support couldn't change that. His inappropriate behaviour with others, including Sharjeena, added to the problems. It wasn't just one issue; it was a combination of factors that led to the breakdown of trust, and discovering his cheating was the final straw.

Viewers still wonder if the money you were giving to Sharjeena was a real token of appreciation or meant to ruffle her feathers. What was the brief?

In the story, the character I played navigates relationships and expresses appreciation in a way that reflects her desire to fit in and make a good impression. Initially, she attempts to befriend Sharjeena, showing kindness and a willingness to move on from past issues. However, she struggles to understand the dynamics around her, particularly her husband’s feelings for her. As she tries to connect with others, and to contribute positively, she decides to give a token of appreciation, believing it might help her fit in. Her actions aren’t ill-intentioned; rather, she’s trying to find her place in a new environment. Ultimately, she wants to impress those around her while prioritising her own feelings and relationships.

What should viewers take away from your character?

I believe it's crucial to see people as complex human beings rather than labelling them as purely good or bad. Everyone has their own stories, struggles, and moments of vulnerability. As an actor, I aim to show that a character can be both kind and strong. My experiences as a woman in Pakistani society and my travels have taught me the importance of setting boundaries and seeking loyalty in relationships. I recognise that my character may be seen as bossy, but she also offers love and support. It’s vital to understand the full context of her actions rather than focusing on just one aspect. Ultimately, my message is about the significance of seeing each character as a whole person, with the main goal often being sincerity and commitment. Standing up for oneself and navigating complex dynamics is essential.

Do you see your character as a departure from the typical suffering daughter-in-law role or as a flawed character?

I view this character as complex, not as an attention seeker with ulterior motives. Humans make mistakes, and I don't believe in the idea of perfection. The story unfolds as she strives to be perfect for her husband and impress others, giving everything she has in the process. It's important to move away from the narrative that women must always be self-sacrificing and submissive. Playing this character taught me a lot about empowerment and self-worth. By the end, I realised that it's essential to stand up for oneself and recognise that you are enough on your own. She embodies that strength while trying to make her relationships work.

Choosing comfort or money over love is not a new concept. What's your perspective on this?

Choosing comfort or money over love isn’t a sustainable concept. From my personal and professional experiences, I’ve learned that both love and comfort are important, but I’ve always preferred love. In the story, Rubab had wealth and comfort but lacked love. The character demonstrated her commitment to love by trying to make things work, even introducing Adeel as the CEO of the company to strengthen their partnership. Success in a relationship relies on both partners contributing equally; when one gives and the other only takes, it leads to imbalance and exhaustion.

It’s essential for both partners to support each other emotionally and practically. A relationship thrives when both are actively filling each other’s "cups" with love and comfort, rather than one feeling drained while the other only receives.