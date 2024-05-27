E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

'My version is mine': Lady Gaga on playing Harley Quinn in new Joker film

Directed by Todd Phillips, Joker: Folie a Deux is set to hit theatres on October 4, where Joaquin Phoenix will reprise the titular character of Joker

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Mon 27 May 2024, 2:37 PM

Lady Gaga is set to bring a fresh and authentic twist to the iconic character of Harley Quinn in the highly anticipated film, Joker: Folie a Deux.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Gaga delved into what fans can expect from her portrayal of the beloved comic book character, promising a performance that is both unique and true to the film's vision.


"You know, my version of Harley is mine, and it's very authentic to this movie and these characters," Gaga shared enthusiastically, adding, "I've never done anything like this before, so it's all going to be completely brand new and really fun."

Gaga's portrayal of Harley Quinn will be seen alongside Joaquin Phoenix, who reprises his role as the enigmatic Joker.


Directed by Todd Phillips, Joker: Folie a Deux is set to hit theatres on October 4, offering a musical twist to the dark and gritty world of Gotham.

The film, a part of DC Elseworlds, stands apart from the ongoing universe being developed by Peter Safran and James Gunn at DC Studios.

According to Deadline, the star-studded cast also includes Catherine Keener, Brendan Gleeson, and Zazie Beetz, promising a thrilling cinematic experience.

As Gaga steps into the shoes of Harley Quinn, she follows in the footsteps of Margot Robbie, who has brought the character to life in films like Suicide Squad (2016), Birds of Prey (2020), and The Suicide Squad (2021). ANI

ALSO READ:


More news from Entertainment