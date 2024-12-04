'My post has been misinterpreted': Vikrant Massey refutes retirement rumours

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey (Photo by AFP)

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey on Monday shocked everyone with a cryptic post regarding his decision to take a break from acting. However, many speculated that the actor has announced his 'retirement' from the industry.

On Tuesday, Massey issued an official statement clarifying that people had misinterpreted his post. He also mentioned that that his intention was not to imply retirement but rather take a temporary hiatus from acting as his "physical and mental health have taken a hit."

"Acting is all I can do. And it has given me everything I have. My physical and mental health have taken a hit. I just want to take some time off, want to better my craft. I feel a sense of monotony at the moment. My post has been misinterpreted. That I am quitting or retiring from acting. I want to take some time off to focus on my family and health. I would be back when the time feels right," Massey said.

In his earlier post, Massey also expressed his gratitude for the immense love and support from his fans and followers. He mentioned that it was time for him to "recalibrate" and go back home as a husband, father, son and actor.

"The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise it's time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor. So coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many a years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between. Forever indebted," his post read.

Notably, hours after announcing his break from acting, Massey attended a special screening of his film The Sabarmati Report with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other MPs from the National Democratic Alliance at the Balayogi Auditorium in Parliament on Monday evening.

After the screening, Massey shared his experience with the media, saying, "I watched the film with the Prime Minister, all cabinet ministers, and many MPs. It was a special experience. I still can't fully express it in words because I am so happy... This is the highest point of my career, that I got to watch my film with the Prime Minister."