My Kind of Weekend: Top things to do in the UAE from June 28-30

Cool things to do across the country

By CT Desk

Published: Thu 27 Jun 2024, 4:23 PM

A tribute to Adele

Are you in the mood to sing soulful songs by the Grammy-winner Adele? Here's your chance. Helen Ward Jackson is bringing her Adele tribute show to Dubai’s Theatre by QE2 on Friday and Saturday, when she’ll belt out hits such as Hello, Rolling in the Deep, Skyfall and Easy On Me. Tickets start at Dh99.


Friday Night Brunch

Enter the weekend with Soirée Friday Night Brunch at Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT), which offers a set menu and unlimited beverages for a glamorous party in JLT. The event features Asian culinary delights, hip hop, and live entertainment with a resident DJ. The soft package costs Dh199, house packages cost Dh249, and premium packages cost Dh399.


Comedy Night

Spartan Sports Cafe is hosting comedy nights featuring talented comedians this Friday from 8pm to 10pm. The modern cafe, located at Sheraton MOE, offers free entry and a chic atmosphere. The comedians will be entertaining guests with their humour and unique drink deals. To reserve, call 043772356. The event is perfect for unwinding and enjoying quality entertainment.

Check out a hidden speakeasy

LY-LA, an exclusive speakeasy hidden beneath Alaya, is an intimate late-night haunt in Dubai's DIFC. Chef Izu Ani leads an elegant twist on Mediterranean cuisine with Middle Eastern flavours. LY-LA offers signature beverages, luxury fizzes, and a Bedouin-inspired interior. It features a carefully curated music selection of afro, melodic, and organic house music, embracing Middle Eastern instruments. LY-LA is open daily from 10pm to 3am, providing a secluded escape for those in the know.

Salsa Sundays

Trader Vic's Souk Madinat offers a fun brunch with live entertainment and dance classes on Sundays. Join Lazaro for expert instruction and master new moves. This island-inspired experience is perfect for those looking to inject island flair and learn new skills.

Head to a seafood market

Aelia at The Link, One Za'abeel is introducing a Seafood Market Display, showcasing the rich traditions of French coastal dining. The display features a variety of fresh seafood, including oysters, clams, shrimp, and fish, prepared on-site. Diners can handpick their preferred seafood, with prices starting at Dh20 per 100 gram. The display runs daily from 6.30-10pm.

