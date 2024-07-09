E-Paper

UAE: Sole DXB to celebrate its 12th anniversary with a comeback in December

The festival is set to make a dazzling return from December 13 to 15 at Dubai Design District (d3)

by

CT Desk
Published: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 6:20 PM

Sole DXB, the highly anticipated festival celebrating youth and contemporary culture in the region, is set to make a dazzling return from December 13 to 15 at Dubai Design District (d3).

Sole DXB, organised by Sole, a prominent voice in the youth and contemporary culture scene, features a dynamic lineup including live music, DJ sets, fashion, film screenings, talks, workshops, sports tournaments, youth clinics, and serves as a leading experiential platform for leading global brands.


The 2023 edition, headlined by Busta Rhymes, drew over 31,000 attendees from 85+ countries, showcasing performances by 100+ artists, designers, speakers, and over 80 participating brands across three vibrant nights.

Over the years, Sole DXB has hosted renowned acts and guests such as Wu-Tang Clan, Nas, Jorja Smith, Big Daddy Kane, Oddisee, Tobe Nwigwe, Koffee, Sho Madjozi, Bas, Stormzy, and many others.


For the latest updates on lineup, programming, and what to expect at this year’s festival, follow Sole DXB on their social media channels or sign up for updates at soledxb.com.

CT Desk


