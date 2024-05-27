UAE: Mexican violinist on being trolled for 'westernising' Arabic music

Photos by Muhammad Sajjad/KT

Published: Mon 27 May 2024, 7:49 PM

Born to Mexican parents and raised in the United States, Lubella Gauna’s dual heritage has had a profound influence on her musical journey, making her a true embodiment of the Mexican-American experience.

Though her father was a traditional businessman, the real musical influence came from her great uncles in Mexico, renowned musicians in their hometown, and her great-grandfather, a self-taught violinist. It was these familial ties that laid the foundation for her musical inclinations, Gauna mentions. “I guess that’s where I get it, it’s genetic,” she reflects, attributing her talent for playing by ear to her ancestors.

Strings of childhood

Gauna’s fascination with the violin began at the tender age of seven. Initially drawn to the harp, she was deterred by the lack of available lessons in her small town. Instead, a visiting teacher introduced her to the violin, an instrument that instantly captivated her. “It looked elegant, it looked beautiful,” she recalls. Despite her father's suggestion to pursue mariachi and Mexican music, Gauna was adamant about playing classical violin, captivated by its sophistication.

CT060424-MS-LUBELLA -

Though, her dedication and talent quickly bore fruit. “My parents got me a violin, and I continued playing for many years, participating in numerous competitions across California,” she continues. Several competitions later, she eventually performed at prestigious venues like Carnegie Hall in New York and the Sydney Opera House in Australia by the age of 18.

Music & money

A full scholarship offer from The Juilliard School marked a pivotal moment in her career, but her parents, adhering to traditional values, insisted she pursue a more stable profession.“My mum and dad, being from a Mexican family, said, ‘No, miha, you're not going to Juilliard. We're not going to have you move out of the house’, so they didn't let me go. I had to decline the offer.”

“I regret it now,” says Gauna. “When I tell them what Juilliard was, they regret it too, but they didn't know any better at the time. My father used to tell me, ‘You need to study something that will give you money. Music is not going to give you money, a degree will give you money.’”

Growing up in a conventional household can often mean that ‘safer’ subjects such as sciences or professional degrees are preferred over the arts/humanities, as being a source of stable income, says the Mexican expat. “Ironically, I'm still playing music, and now I'm making money from it.”

Nurse-turned-violinist

Consequently, Gauna chose nursing, specialising in cardiology, while keeping her musical pursuits in tact. Balancing a nursing career and her passion for music, she did face some challenges where she prioritised her education to graduate as a registered nurse.

“When I was about to graduate from nursing school, there was a conflict between a concert I had and my final exam. I had to decide between my nursing school or the concert, and I ended up choosing to graduate and take my final exam,” she recounts. “Music was always going to be there, but my education would not wait.”

Eventually freelancing for Mexican artists and performing cover songs, Gauna found a new dimension to her music. “That’s when I started doing Mexican cover songs with my violin on the side.”

The viral moment

A chance discovery of a Middle Eastern musician on YouTube sparked her interest in Arabic music, says Gauna. Intrigued by its rhythms and melodies, she decided to learn and perform Ana Habibi by the legendary Mohammed Abdu.

“When I was uploading one of my music videos, I saw a man on the side bar wearing a white kandura and I got curious to hear what he was playing. Until then, I had never listened to Middle Eastern music. I remember playing it and thinking, ‘This is interesting. I think I can play this’. So, I learned it all by ear and uploaded it,” she adds. “That's when it went viral.”

Gauna’s rendition of Ana Habibi went viral, earning millions of views and introducing her to a new audience. Despite criticism and scepticism from some quarters, her unique interpretation and passion for Arabic music garnered her a significant following. “At the time, I didn't know that Mohammed Abdu was a legendary, famous musician. I did the cover, and it got millions of views. That's when everybody started following me and sharing my videos. That’s how it all started.”

Mexico meets the Middle East

So, what drew her towards Arabic music, beyond the views and adulation? “Just the music—the sound, the rhythms, the melodies, the sound of the Oud,” the musician responds. “Maybe because it has somewhat of a rhythm like Latin music, but something about it attracted me. I just loved it. It's hard to explain.”