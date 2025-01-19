Look: Jason Derulo dances to 'Chammak Challo', 'UP Wala Thumka'

American singer-songwriter and dancer Jason Derulo, best known for the hit Swalla, recently embraced Bollywood fever during his visit to India.

The artist, in the country to promote his latest music video Snake, collaborated with actor and dancer Nora Fatehi for the highly anticipated track.

During his promotional tour, Derulo made a special appearance on a dance reality show, where he delighted fans by grooving to Chammak Challo from the movie Ra.One.

He also moved to the lively Govinda classic UP Wala Thumka from the film Hero No. 1. The American star's enthusiasm for Bollywood music and dance left the audience cheering.