Jennifer Lopez on how she overcame Latina stereotypes in Hollywood

Jennifer Lopez (Photo by Reuters)

Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez reflected on her decade-long journey in Hollywood and opened up about the challenges she faced as a Latina actress in the film industry.

While appearing on Variety's Awards Circuit podcast, Lopez opened up about her early days in the film industry and her 'belief to belong' conviction, which helped her to break certain 'moulds' in Hollywood.

"I heard someone say that positive change is slow — and it is — but as long as we're moving in the right direction, that's what matters," Lopez says. "When I started, there weren't a lot of roles for Latinas. I was auditioning for parts with accents and stereotypes. I kept thinking, 'Why can't I just play a romantic lead? Why can't I be the girl next door?' That belief—that conviction that I belonged — was what helped me break those moulds." said Lopez.

The Boy Next Door actress's journey in Hollywood wasn't full of roses. Due to her upbringing in the Bronx as the daughter of Puerto Rican parents, Lopez admitted that she went through imposter syndrome in the initial years of her career.

"Imposter syndrome is real, especially when you come from neighbourhoods like I did," she admits. "But I've learned that it's about what you tell yourself. You have to redirect that inner voice. Whenever the doubts creep in — 'I don't belong here, I'm not good enough' — you need to replace them with, 'No, I've worked hard. I do belong here.' It's a mindset that transforms everything." Lopez added in the Variety's Awards Circuit podcast.

Lopez will be next seen in a biographical sports drama film titled Unstoppable. She will be playing the role of Judy Robles, the mother of NCAA wrestling champion Anthony Robles.