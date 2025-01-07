Music maestro AR Rahman turns 58

Indian composer, singer, and music producer AR Rahman. Photo: AFP

Music maestro AR Rahman celebrated his 58th birthday on January 6. On this occasion, several B-town celebs, family and close friends extended their heartwarming birthday wishes to the musician.

Director Aanand L Rai, who collaborated with AR Rahman on the films Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re, penned a heartfelt message for the musician, which reads: "Behati Ganga, khubsurat pahaad, udte badaal aur a r rahman.... hum 'tere ishk mein'... hamesha ( Flowing Ganga, beautiful mountains and AR Rahman, we are in love with you) Happy birthday maestro @arrahman"

He shared a picture of themselves as they stood near a river with a picturesque mountain in the background.

YRF Pictures also wished the musician 'Happy Birthday' by sharing a beautiful portrait of him.

Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies extended their heartwarming wish for the Oscar-winning musician.

Jab We Met director Imtiaz Ali took this opportunity to extend his birthday wishes to Diljit Dosanjh and AR Rahman through Instagram.

Raheema Rehman, daughter of AR Rahman, called him 'best dad' while wishing him.

Meanwhile, the Grammy and Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman along with his KM Music Conservatory launched the Bharat Maestro Awards to honour the legacy of Indian classical music legends and inspire future music icons.