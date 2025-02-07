Movie Review: 'Loveyapa' is a funny, frothy take on Gen-Z love

Sometimes, you watch a movie just for entertainment, entertainment and entertainment. You don’t want to think too deeply or carry home profound life-altering messages or spend time peeling hidden layers and subtexts. All you are looking for is a tub of popcorn, candy floss and a fun time. Enter the rom-com or date movie!

At a time when cinema seems to be all about dark themes, complexities, violence, scale and CGI, Bollywood (and even Hollywood) seems to have forgotten the art of a simple romcom - the kind where boy meets girl, navigates challenges, suffers heartache and drama before finally waltzing towards a happily-ever-after ending. Thankfully, the drought has ended with a refreshing surprise, courtesy Bollywood’s Valentine release, Loveyapa.

Frankly, expectations were low from this Junaid Khan-Khushi Kapoor love fest. Primarily because it is a remake (yes, YET another remake!) of the Tamil hit, Love Today, that had a fantastic concept let down by pedestrian execution. Still available for viewing on Netflix, the director and lead actor of that film, Pradeep Ranganathan, has been credited as one of the writers and producers of this one as well, so it’s a lawful adaptation. The good news? The Hindi version, directed by Advait Chandan (Secret Superstar, Laal Singh Chaddha), refines the rough edges, trims the excess and polishes the narrative into a dish that, while not brilliant, is pretty palatable.

The trailer gives away the story (not that rom-com plots need to be hidden!). Two young Gen-Z lovers are put to the ultimate test by a stern parent — they need to swap phones for a day — for permission to get married. Sounds easy? Wait until the secrets tumble out in the form of chats with exes, downloads, secret plans and lies that shake the very foundation of their “true, honest” love. A delicious premise with endless possibilities of exploring nuances of modern-day relationships!

Gaurav (Junaid Khan) and Baani (Khushi Kapoor), affectionately calling each other ‘Babbuu’ and ‘Baani Boo,’ are glued to their smartphones, conducting much of their relationship through screens. Their chats are sweet but superficial until the aforementioned phone swap shakes things up. Meanwhile, Gaurav’s sister, Kiran (Tanvika Parlikar), embarks on an arranged marriage with a kind-hearted but overweight doctor (Kiku Sharda). Their love story unfolds smoothly — until, once again, a phone disrupts the equation.

Loveyapa is rooted in a strictly middle-class Delhi milieu, yet its characters' language and concerns feel universal — a testament to how technology has homogenised cultures and values. This is a generation where moving from one relationship to the next is as effortless as changing a phone cover. Exes frequently resurface, and people seamlessly juggle past and present romances, always keeping an emotional backup on standby, much like a power bank.

This raises some compelling questions about our phone-obsessed lives. Do our mobile devices reveal our true selves more than our words and actions? Do our online identities act in ways we’d hesitate to offline? More intriguingly, have iPhones and Samsungs become the ultimate tools for exposing betrayals, denials, infidelity and vulnerabilities?

These thought-provoking ideas hold the potential for a deep, layered exploration, but Loveyapa opts for a linear, straightforward approach. Everything is spelled out, lectured and written on the wall. Some serious consequences of phone misuse are rushed through so quickly that it feels like the writers were simply ticking off a checklist from a "how phones ruin relationships" template. The climax, loud and melodramatic, feels straight out of a 2000s soap opera, clashing with the otherwise breezy tone of the film.

Moreover, much like its Tamil original, Loveyapa packs in possibly every single phone-related theme in its running time. From e-mocking and body shaming to morphing and deep fakes to sex pranks, there is little that is left untouched. The core message on how relationships need to be nurtured with patience and trust is delivered in the most unimaginative way possible - a parental spiel. Despite the dialogues and circumstances being a fairly accurate representation of youth today, it gives an impression of a boomer’s take on Gen-Z relationships.