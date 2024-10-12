Movie Review: 'Jigra' sizzles, then fizzles

Director: Vasan Bala

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa

Rating: 2.5

The brother-sister relationship has been one of the longest-running tropes of Hindi cinema. Back in the ghastly 80s and 90s (the weakest decades for Bollywood), the role of a sister was primarily to get sexually assaulted so that her brother could flex his muscles and seek revenge, with the rakhi (sacred thread tied by the woman on her brother's wrist) providing the much-needed motivation.

The modern-day heroine, of course, does not need a man to protect her. On the contrary, she can take on the world and its monsters to save her brother from evil. Alia Bhatt’s Jigra, produced by Karan Johar and directed by Vasan Bala, is one such example where the roles have been reversed. Here, it is the damsel who is ready to set the universe on fire to save the dude in distress.

Does it work? The one-word answer: Nah.

At the end of two hours, one really wonders what the point of Jigra is. Is it a tale of extreme love and sacrifice where an individual is willing to forgo ethics to protect her own? Is it a story about morality vs justice? Is it a thriller about a daring prison break? Is it an action drama with tense, nail-biting moments leading to a shocking escape?

Jigra wants to be all of these and more. Alas it’s not!

Satya (Bhatt) and Ankur (Vedang Raina) play siblings who watch their father dying by suicide. The incident leaves them both scarred for life though Satya takes on the mantle of being the friend, guardian and protector to her little brother. She grows up to be a grumpy karate expert while he turns out to be a brilliant but socially awkward, reclusive and shy coder.

A twist of fate and some selfish relatives lead Ankur to be falsely implicated in a drug case in a fictional island called Hanshi Dao (a cross between China, Singapore, Malaysia and any of your favourite South East Asian countries) resulting in stringent imprisonment and imminent execution. Avenging angel Satya reaches there pronto, determined to move heaven, earth and hell to set her little bro free. A heavy task like this requires a team, and she is soon joined by a retired gangster, Bhatia (Manoj Pahwa), and a former prison guard, Muthu (Rahul Ravindran), both of whom have their own personal reasons for joining the good fight.

Jigra is that classic case of the second half undoing all the good work done in the first. The story is predictable from the first scene but around 20 minutes into the film, you feel drawn into the story. Satya is stoic with an inherent controlled rage that threatens to spiral anytime. Ankur is troubled, dealing with demons of his own. You are curious to know more about their relationship and how the tragedy impacted them but the filmmaker does not delve deep. Fair enough, this is not a relationship movie and some things are best left to the imagination. Yet there are some charming scenes, such as the one where Satya gets her brother to play a game of basketball to draw him out, to establish their deep bond without explicitly saying as such.

But when the action soon shifts to Hanshi Dao, the film’s tonality changes. The shift isn’t jarring and sequences showcasing Satya’s stress to figure out a way to rescue her brother are quite gripping.