Mona Kattan, Sima Ved to headline The Retail Summit 2024 in Dubai

Mona Kattan

Published: Sun 21 Apr 2024, 6:04 PM

The Retail Summit 2024 is poised to elevate the retail industry with its unparalleled showcase of innovation, star-studded speaker lineup, and exclusive entertainment offerings.

Scheduled for April 23 and 24 at Atlantis, The Palm, this global event promises an unforgettable experience for attendees. Under the esteemed patronage of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and in partnership with Dubai Chambers, The Retail Summit 2024 boasts over 800 attendees from 64 nations and features more than 90 industry leaders engaging in over 35 interactive sessions.

Leading names like Mona Kattan, Sima Ved (both of who appeared on Dubai Bling), and fashion names including Karen Millen, and people from Alshaya Group, MAF Retail, New Balance, etc. headline the speaker roster, discussing topics from omni-channel experiences to AI's impact on consumer engagement.

Sima Ved

The event's official Platinum Sponsor, Apparel Group, takes centre stage, showcasing its commitment to pushing retail innovation boundaries. Attendees will also enjoy exclusive networking events such as the Icon Dinner at CouCou Dubai, VIP Dinners, and a Sky Party at Cloud 22, offering a blend of industry insights and Dubai's vibrant culture.

With a focus on AI, digital integration, and sustainability, The Retail Summit 2024 aims to inspire change and drive meaningful connections within the retail landscape. To participate in this transformative event, visit theretailsummit.com to register.

ALSO READ: