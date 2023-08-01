'Miss you': Euphoria actor Angus Cloud posted touching tributes to father just weeks before his own death

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie agree to settle French vineyard dispute outside court: Report
Euphoria star Angus Cloud's tributes to his late father have become one of the talking points on social media after the 25-year-old actor's death in California's Oakland on July 31.
The actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco “Fez” O'Neill on the HBO series died at his family home. No cause of death was given.
On July 14, less than three weeks before he died, Cloud shared a touching Instagram post dedicated to his father Conor Hickey. He shared a picture of his father and wrote, “Miss you, breh.”
Hickey, who was the former captain of the Ashbourne Rugby team, died on May 18 after a short illness.
The actor just last week returned stateside from Ireland where he laid his father to rest, with sources indicating he holed up with his family in Oakland to try and cope with the grief, according to Daily Mail.
The Euphoria star’s family said in a statement that he “intensely struggled” with the loss of his father, who was buried last week.
“The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend,” according to the statement.
"Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence. We hope the world remembers him for his humour, laughter and love for everyone.”
Sam Levinson, the creator of Euphoria, told The New York Post that Cloud “was too special, too talented, and way too young to leave us so soon”.
“There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon. He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family,” Levinson said.
Javon Walton, who portrayed the role of Cloud’s younger brother in Euphoria, shared a photograph with the actor on Instagram. In the snap, the two are sharing a warm hug. “Rest easy brother,” the caption read.
Walton also shared a picture on Instagram Stories – featuring him and Cloud – with the caption, “Forever family.”
Though the cause of Angus Cloud's death is unknown, it remains an “active death investigation,” police said.
