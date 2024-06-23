‘Mirzapur' so exciting,’ says Director Gurmmeet Singh

icekream, who recently released his debut album 'Santa Cruz', opens up why creating music based on fleeting trends is a cause for concern for artistes and how AI will impact the future of the industry
Ahead of the release of the third season of fan-favourite series Mirzapur, its director, Gurmmeet Singh said: “One unique aspect of Mirzapur is that its story isn't based on any written book. The narrative grows organically. Punit Krishna, the series' writer, created such deep characters from the beginning that we found the story within them."
Speaking about their creative approach, Singh added, "We didn't have to look outside; we explored the story through these characters -- what they wanted, what they needed, what their flaws were, and what could challenge them. This has always been our storytelling process. The credit goes to our writers who made the world of Mirzapur so exciting."
Earlier this week, makers released the trailer of the highly anticipated series.
In the action-packed trailer, Guddu Pandit (played by Ali Fazal) could be seen trying his best to establish his hold over Purvanchal.
Actors like Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal and Vijay Varma also left a mark with their presence in the trailer. At the end of the trailer, actor Pankaj Tripathi emerges from the shadows and promises to reclaim the empire.
The first season of the crime drama premiered in 2018 and season second came in 2020. The new season will be out on Amazon Prime Video on July 5.
icekream, who recently released his debut album 'Santa Cruz', opens up why creating music based on fleeting trends is a cause for concern for artistes and how AI will impact the future of the industry
