Mira Rajput shares heartfelt wedding anniversary wish for Shahid Kapoor

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor (L) and his wife Mira Rajput (Photo by AFP)

Published: Mon 8 Jul 2024, 12:29 PM Last updated: Mon 8 Jul 2024, 12:30 PM

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have been married for nine years.

Celebrating their anniversary, Rajput took to her Instagram handle and posted a video with several wedding and vacation pictures, along with glimpses of their happy moments together.

In one of the pictures, the couple can be seen posing with their kids, Zain and Misha, on the beach.

She wrote in the caption, "You're the one I... Happy 9, love of my life @shahidkapoor"

After her post, many of the industry friends and fans wished them on this special day.

Rakul Preet Singh wrote, "Happppppy anniversary guys"

Veteran actor Neetu Singh dropped heart emojis.

Another commented, "Happiest anniversary to my fav couple forever"