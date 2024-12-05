Mindy Kaling, Morris Chestnut to present Golden Globes nominations

US actress Mindy Kaling (Photo by AFP)

Stars Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut have come on board to present the nominees for the 82nd Annual Golden Globes.

According to Deadline, the nominees broadcast is scheduled to be held on December 9 on CBS. Kaling and Chestnut will present the nominees for each of the 27 award categories.

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures and Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television are the two new awards categories that will be presented this year.

Other competitive categories include the film categories: Best Motion Picture - Drama, Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, and Best Motion Picture - Animated. TV categories include Best Television Series - Drama, Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy, and Best Television Limited Series.

Previous presenters of the Golden Globes nominations include Alfre Woodard, America Ferrera, Angela Bassett, Anna Kendrick, Cedric "The Entertainer," Chloe Grace Moretz, Christian Slater, Dakota Fanning, Danai Gurira, Dennis Quaid, Don Cheadle, and Garrett Hedlund.