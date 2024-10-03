UAE: TikTok viral comedian Matt Rife to perform in Abu Dhabi on October 27

Published: Thu 3 Oct 2024, 3:15 PM Last updated: Thu 3 Oct 2024, 7:19 PM

Ready to see a TikTok star in real life? Well, Matt Rife fits the bill. The social media sensation is bringing his ProbleMATTic World Tour to the UAE on October 27.

Rife has had a young introduction to stage life, having begun his comedic journey at the age of 15. By 17, he had packed up his bags and moved to Los Angeles to steer his career onwards and upwards. It’s clearly worked. He not only got gigs on stage and a loyal TikTok following but also stints on MTV's Wild 'N Out, TRL reboot, TRL reboot, and Bring The Funny.

In 2021, the funnyman self-produced and distributed his first one-hour comedy special, Only Fans, on YouTube. After this viral moment, he did another, Matthew Steven Rife.