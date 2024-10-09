Michael Bay in talks to direct Will Smith in 'Fast and Loose'

Michael Bay (Photo by Reuters)

Film director Michael Bay is reportedly in talks to direct Will Smith in the action film Fast and Loose, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film's plot revolves around a crime boss who loses his memory after an attack and slowly realises that he is living a double life as a CIA agent.

The screenplay is by Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber, Chris Bremner and Eric Pearson.

David Leitch was earlier associated with the project as a director, however, he exited to direct Universal's The Fall Guy.

Fast and Loose is produced by Leitch and Kelly McCormick for 87North, along with Smith. Robert Simonds and Noah Fogelson serve as executive producers for STXfilms.

The film has been under production since the Smith's infamous slap incident at the 2022 Oscars ceremony.

This is not the first time Bay is collaborating with Smith, he also earlier directed him in the 1995 action-comedy Bad Boys and its 2003 sequel, said The Hollywood Reporter.