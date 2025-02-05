Mel B replaces Heidi Klum in season 20 of 'America's Got Talent'

'AGT' is set to premiere on May 27
British actress and singer Melanie Brown. Photo: Reuters
You won't see TV personality Heidi Klum on the 20th season of America's Got Talent (AGT). Former judge Mel B will take her place alongside fellow judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara and host Terry Crews, said The Hollywood Reporter.
Mel B previously was a judge on the NBC series from 2013-18 and on spin-off AGT: Fantasy League in 2024.
AGT is set to premiere on May 27, with live shows beginning in August.
There were speculations that Klum is not going to be part of the talent show after she rejoined Project Runway for its upcoming 21st season, which will air on Freeform and then stream on Disney+ and Hulu.
"It is absolutely brilliant to be able to announce this year as our 20th season," said Cowell, who also created the series and serves as executive producer, adding, "Over the years, we have seen some amazing acts and met some truly incredible people. It's true that two or three minutes can change your life. I want to thank every contestant, all the fans who have supported the show every year and to NBC for believing in this show. And of course, the amazing team, past and present, who make the show so special. Now as always, I am really excited to meet the contestants this year."
