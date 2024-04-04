Meet Chill & Groove, Dubai's electronic music duo

Published: Thu 4 Apr 2024, 2:39 PM Last updated: Thu 4 Apr 2024, 2:40 PM

Dubai-based electronic music duo Chill & Groove, founded by DJs/Producers Elias Francis & Bob Howard in 2018, share insights into their journey and musical vision. Inspired by Mediterranean and Balearic sounds, their collaboration has led to over 40 tracks and global recognition. In a conversation with City Times, they tell us about their aim to integrate UAE's cultural influences into their music, incorporating traditional instruments like oud and qanun. Excerpts from the interview:

Share more about your journey so far and how did your collaboration as a duo come about?

Elias: I met Bob here in Dubai and after connecting a few times and getting to know each other, we found out that we both shared a special love and connection to the Mediterranean and Balearic sounds. This in turn inspired us to work together to create our first track El Camino Del Sol and eventually launch Chill & Groove.

Our journey thus far has been a very rewarding and thrilling ride filled with creativity, experimentation, and growth. It has allowed us to put our name on the global stage, collaborate with amazing artists and release so far over 40 tracks.

How do you plan to incorporate UAE’s diverse cultural influences into your music projects in terms of rhythms, melodies or instruments?

Elias: Incorporating the UAE's and the region’s diverse cultural influences into our music projects is an exciting prospect that opens up a lot of creative possibilities. We explored that in our EP Juzoor and plan to delve more in a couple of our upcoming singles through the use traditional instruments such as the oud, qanun, and nay, integrating their unique tones and textures into our compositions.

What are some of the challenges you have encountered during your career?

Bob: Navigating the music industry certainly presents its fair share of challenges, but each obstacle has been a valuable learning experience that has helped shape our journey. A major challenge was the technical learning curve and constantly adapting to evolving technology. Learning the ins and outs of complex software, plugins, and production techniques was a significant hurdle. To which we dedicated time to studying tutorials, attending workshops, and continuously upgrading our technical skills over time.

How do you see the landscape evolving for electronic/lounge music in UAE?

Elias: The landscape for electronic and lounge music in the UAE is experiencing a fascinating evolution, driven by a combination of cultural influences, technological advancements, and a growing appetite for diverse musical experiences. Dubai, in particular, has emerged as a vibrant hub for electronic music, with a thriving scene that attracts both local talent and international acts.

As the city continues to position itself as a global cultural destination, there's a growing demand for diverse and immersive musical experiences, which electronic music are uniquely positioned to provide.

Looking ahead, we see the landscape for electronic and lounge music in the UAE continuing to evolve and thrive. With a supportive infrastructure, a growing pool of talent, and an increasingly diverse audience, the future looks bright for electronic music in the region. As artists and music producers, we are excited to be a part of this dynamic and ever-changing landscape, contributing to the rich tapestry of sounds that define the UAE's and regional musical identity.

ALSO READ: