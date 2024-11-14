Meet 8-year-old Dubai kid stealing hearts with her 'Citadel' web series debut

Some acquire their skills as they grow older, while others are simply born with an abundance of talent. Kashvi Majmundar, an 8-year-old powerhouse performer, is one of those rare individuals who appears to have been born to entertain.

Effortlessly dancing, singing, and acting—without any formal training—Kashvi has captured the attention of audiences far and wide. Her viral social media presence and now, her acting debut in Citadel: Honey Bunny, streaming on Amazon Prime, are just the beginning of what promises to be an extraordinary journey.

Kashvi’s parents, Pratyusha and her husband, are quick to admit they have no idea where her natural flair comes from. "We can barely even move, let alone pull off the complex dance moves she showcases so effortlessly," laughs Pratyusha. Yet, it’s clear that Kashvi’s talent is beyond what any formal training could have instilled.

Kashvi in Khaleej Times office. Photos: Shihab/KT

Her acting debut in Raj and DK’s Citadel: Honey Bunny, where she plays the younger version of Nadia—portrayed by Priyanka Chopra—has already garnered rave reviews from fans and critics alike. What makes this even more impressive is that Kashvi had no formal acting training before landing this role.

The birth of a star

So, how did she go from a toddler who loved dancing to a viral sensation and budding actress? "I was just born with this," Kashvi says with an innocent smile. "Since I was six or eight months old, I’ve always loved dancing. My mum would put on music, and I’d start moving to the beats."

With her family based in Dubai, Kashvi calls the city home, where she studies at Emirates International School. When asked if she’s always been a natural performer, Kashvi nods enthusiastically. "Yeah! I never had formal training, but now I want to learn things like gymnastics or aerial dance."

Kashvi with her family. Photos: Shihab/KT

Now, she’s playing a role on an international platform, sharing the screen with actors she’s always looked up to. "I’m really excited and inspired, too," says Kashvi, her eyes sparkling with energy, when asked how it feels to be part of such a big show.

A rising social media sensation

With over 175,000 followers on Instagram, Kashvi is also a rising social media star. "I love social media! I get to make cool reels, and I can be anything—like a superhero one day and a movie character the next. It’s really fun," says Kashvi.

"Plus, I get to connect with new friends. Sometimes, when my real friends aren’t around, I chat with people from all over the world on Instagram," she adds.

Pratyusha, who manages Kashvi’s account, is vigilant about keeping her daughter’s social media use controlled. "Kashvi’s allowed 15 minutes a day to manage her messages and posts. We keep it controlled," she adds.

At 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' premiere with actor Varun Dhawan

While her daughter's rise on social media has opened the door to commercial opportunities, such as high-profile endorsements with Etihad Airways and Warner Brothers, it's her ability to put a smile on people's faces that truly makes Kashvi's journey worthwhile.

Pratyusha recalls one message from a woman in South Africa, who shared, "Her reels are the only thing that puts a smile on my face after my husband passed away recently." Such emotional messages are just a few of the many Kashvi gets, touching both her and her mother deeply.

The big break

Back in 2022, for the IIFA Awards at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Moroccan-Canadian actor, dancer Nora Fatehi reached out to Kashvi via Instagram to do a solo performance with the star on stage. "Nora Fatehi’s team reached out, and asked Kashvi to do a solo performance with her at the IIFA awards," says Pratyusha.

The young dancer shared stage with Nora Fatehi at IIFA Awards 2022 in Abu Dhabi

The performance, which received thunderous applause from the audience, also caught the attention of the dancing diva herself, as Nora stopped mid-performance to take note of Kashvi’s stellar moves.

"That was when everyone started noticing her," Pratyusha recalls the moment fondly. "Yes! Nora was surprised, and even Shahid Kapoor joked, 'You’re making us look bad!'"

It wasn’t long after Kashvi's viral performance that she was offered the role in Citadel: Honey Bunny. "It was a big turning point. After that, Kashvi got spotted for the web series. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra’s team called us in for an audition, and two months later, Raj and DK reached out to say they wanted Kashvi for the role," Pratyusha recounts.

Kashvi in Khaleej Times office. Photos: Shihab/KT

The success of this journey has been nothing short of surreal for the family. From a young girl simply sharing her love for dance on social media to being cast alongside global stars, Kashvi's rise to stardom has been swift.

When asked if the young star felt shy when the camera turned on, she responded confidently, "Not at all." Pratyusha laughs, adding, "I had to remind her that I was still there after a few hours!"

On working with Varun & Samantha

Filming with actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan, who play the roles of her parents in the show, on set was an unforgettable experience for Kashvi. "On the first day, I couldn’t stop blushing and laughing because I was so excited to meet Varun bhayya, " she says, still beaming with joy. Kashvi with actors Varun and Samantha “Even before the series, I was a huge fan of his dancing. He made me feel so comfortable. He asked about Dubai, my school life, and even Gujarati food because his wife is also Gujarati," Kashvi shares. "I’m really looking forward to working with him again!" Working with Samantha, who plays Kashvi’s on screen mother in the web series was another experience etched in the little girl’s memory. "I had so many scenes with Sam di. Offscreen, she was so encouraging. Sometimes, when she was impressed with me, she’d make me say, ‘Who’s the best? Kashvi is the best!” she shares. “One time, Sam di even took me to the gym with her. She’s so dedicated to her fitness. I was really inspired!" Kashvi smiles as she recalls the fun moments shared with the actor. "I also showed her some of my gymnastics and splits. It was great!" 'I want to be like Priyanka Chopra' When asked about her aspirations for the future, Kashvi responds with remarkable confidence. "I want to be like Priyanka Chopra, taking over Hollywood and Bollywood!" The 8-year-old attends Emirates International School in Dubai Her natural talent, coupled with her infectious energy, has already set the stage for what promises to be an incredible future in the entertainment industry. At just eight years old, she’s already making her mark on the world, inspiring all who witness her journey. The sky’s the limit for the rising star! somya@khaleejtimes.com ALSO READ: UAE: Diagnosed at 8, this teen is transforming lives for children with diabetes What led 19-year-old Zara Rutherford to fly across the world solo