'Me and Kate to marry': Liam Payne's girlfriend reveals surprise 'engagement' letter

Liam Payne's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, shared her first post on social media following the singer's death on October 17.

Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, Kate dropped a series of pictures with Liam and shared how difficult it is for her to imagine life without him. She also shared contents of a letter that he had asked her not to open until he said so.

Kate was with the former One Direction singer until two days before his passing — when she flew back to the US from Argentina — where the singer fell to his tragic death from the third-floor balcony of his Buenos Aires hotel.

"I don't even know where to begin. My heart is shattered in ways I can't put into words. I wish you could see the huge impact you've had on the world, even as it feels so dark right now. You brought so much happiness and positivity to everyone — millions of fans, your family, friends, and especially me. You are so incredibly loved," read her Instagram post.

She went on to say, "You are — because I can't say were — my best friend, the love of my life, and everyone you touched felt just as special as I did. Your energy was contagious, lighting up every room you walked into. None of this feels real, and I can't wrap my head around this new reality of not having you here. I'm struggling to figure out how to live in a world without you by my side. Together, we got to be kids again, always finding joy in the smallest things."

Speaking warmly about Liam, Kate added, "Liam, you had the kindest soul and the most fun-loving spirit. It feels like I've lost the best part of myself. I can't imagine a day without your laughter and love. You brought so much light into my life. A few weeks ago, we sat outside on a beautiful evening manifesting our lives together."

Referring to the contents of a letter Payne gave her, Kate wrote, "I keep your note close, even though you told me not to look at it. It said, 'Me and Kate to marry within a year/engaged and together forever 444'. Liam, I know we'll be together forever, but not in the way we had planned. You'll always be with me. I've gained a guardian angel. I will love you for the rest of my life and beyond, carrying our dreams and memories with me everywhere I go. Forever yours, Katelyn 444."