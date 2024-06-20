Mark Ruffalo celebrates son Keen's 23rd birthday

Published: Thu 20 Jun 2024, 2:51 PM

Actor Mark Ruffalo took to social media to celebrate a special milestone as his son, Keen, turned 23.

Sharing a series of photos on Instagram, Ruffalo expressed pride in his son's journey and achievements.

The post included nostalgic snapshots of Keen from his toddler years, capturing moments of father-son bonding amidst nature.

Ruffalo also shared a recent photo of the pair smiling together against a mosaic wall, highlighting Keen's striking resemblance to his father with their matching long curly hair and infectious smiles.

"Happy Birthday, Keen. Love you so much and proud of all you have accomplished this year. Keep going," Ruffalo wrote in the caption, encapsulating his deep affection and admiration for his son.

Mark Ruffalo and his wife, Sunrise Coigney, are parents to three children, Keen, Bella (18), and Odette (16).

The actor, known for his roles in films like Spotlight and Avengers, often speaks fondly of his family and their impact on his life.

Earlier this year, in February, Ruffalo celebrated a significant career milestone with his family by his side as he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, according to People magazine.