Manoj Bajpayee’s 'The Fable' to premiere at Berlin International Film Festival

Actor Manoj Bajpayee-starrer The Fable, directed by Raam Reddy, is all set to premiere in one of the key competitive sections of the Berlinale. Berlin International Film Festival has announced that ‘The Fable’ will make its world premiere at the 74th Encounters Competition.
This is only the second Indian film in the previous 30 years to premiere in one of Berlinale’s important competitive sections.
Manoj Bajpayee shared, “Joining the cast of ‘The Fable’ has been a remarkable experience. Working with a creative mind like Raam Reddy and participating in an A-festival backed by an international production house for the first time has been incredibly inspiring. Our film’s presence at Berlinale signifies the global reach and artistic calibre of Indian storytelling.”
Raam Reddy, the film’s writer and director, said ‘The Fable’ is not just a film but “an unadulterated piece of my soul”.
“I feel fortunate for many things: being able to collaborate with Manoj ji’s brilliance and such a wonderful cast, premiering in a competitive section of Berlinale, and having global backing for the film. But most importantly, for the opportunity to tell this story exactly as I envisioned.”
The film is backed by veteran producer Sunmim Park. It also features Deepak Dobriyal, Priyanka Bose, and Tillotama Shome, along with debutant Hiral Sidhu and child actor Awan Pookot.
The 74th Berlinale will run from February 15 to February 24. ANI
