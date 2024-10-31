Manisha Koirala and Kate Middleton unite in cancer journey, share heartwarming letters

A heartwarming exchange recently unfolded between the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, and Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala, as they connected over their shared experience of battling cancer. In March, it was revealed that Kate Middleton had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer, and last month, the Princess announced the completion of her chemotherapy treatment. This news resonated with Koirala, who reached out to Kate with a heartfelt message of solidarity and encouragement, reflecting on her own journey overcoming ovarian cancer in 2012.

Reflecting on her reasons for reaching out to Kate, Koirala shared, “I wanted to reach out to HRH The Princess of Wales to send my good wishes, particularly due to my own experiences.” Diagnosed over a decade ago, Koirala’s journey with stage IV ovarian cancer was a tough one, but it ultimately inspired her to use her voice for raising awareness about cancer and advocating for equitable healthcare.

The Princess's response deeply touched the Bollywood star. "I am deeply heartened to receive such a warm response from her and wish her the very best of health," Koirala said, sharing that she hopes her story can contribute to creating a compassionate support network for those facing similar challenges. Speaking with the Nepalese publication Online Khabar, she added, "Having faced cancer myself, I know how isolating and challenging the journey can be, and I believe it is essential that we all play a part in changing that reality for others."