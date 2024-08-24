Malayalam film industry report reveals shocking details of sexual exploitation, misogyny

Published: Sat 24 Aug 2024, 2:24 PM

The Justice Hema Committee report on the Malayalam film industry has revealed shocking details of sexual exploitation of women working in the industry.

The report, which the state government released on Monday, says that in many cases, women have to give sexual favours in order to get opportunities in the industry.

The report that studied the issues faced by women in the Malayalam film Industry has revealed inside details about the industry. The committee comprised chairperson Justice Hema (Former High Court Judge), T Sharada (cine artist), and KB Valsala Kumari (former bureaucrat).

The government has published the report after redacting 63 pages from the original 295-page report.

The report stated that the actress assault case in 2017 is not the only such incident in the industry but only that it was reported.

The sexual assault on a Malayalam actress in a moving vehicle prompted the constitution of the committee. Malayalam actor Dileep was accused in the case and he is facing prosecution.

"The sky is full of mysteries; with the twinkling stars and the beautiful moon. But, scientific investigation revealed that stars do not twinkle nor does the moon look beautiful. The study therefore, cautions: 'Do not trust what you see, even salt looks like sugar'!" the report begins with this paragraph.

It is revealed from the statements that production controller or whoever gives a role in cinema, first approaches the woman/girl or even if it's the other way around, is told that she has to make "adjustments" and "compromise". The words are very familiar among women in Malayalam industry and they are asked to be available for sex on demand, the report says.

Women in cinema are often accompanied by family and close relatives, as they don't feel safe to stay alone in the accommodation arranged for them. "In most of the hotels where they are staying, the doors are knocked by the men working in cinema who would be mostly under intoxication. Many women have stated that knocking will not be polite or decent but, they repeatedly bang at the door, by force. On many occasions, they felt that the door would collapse and men would make an entry into the room by force", the report said.

The committee report also highlights an incident where one actress had to act as a wife of a person who previously sexually assaulted her.

"...on the next day, she had to work with the same man as husband and wife, hugging each other. That was terrible. Because of what was done to her during the shooting, her resentment and hatred had reflected on her face. Seventeen retakes had to be taken for just one shot. The director criticised her for the situation".

Many men and women artists stated that they are publicly threatened and defamed by publishing various comments and posting certain vulgar pictures, videos, etc. on Facebook and other social media. They are subjected to trolling also and many messages are circulated through WhatsApp. Various remarks of sexual colour are made in public against them and even photos of male intimate areas and other pictures are posted on the wall of the female artists, followed by comments that they will be raped etc, to ridicule, threaten, demoralise and humiliate the female artist. It has come out in evidence that about ten to fifteen individuals in cinema who are at the forefront of the Malayalam film industry constitute a power group and are controlling the industry. As per evidence, certain actors in cinema (some of them are also producers, distributors, exhibitors or directors) – all male – gained enormous fame and wealth, and they are in full control the whole Malayalam film industry now. Many men in the industry stated before us emphatically that many individuals were banned from cinema, including even famous actors. Their names were also stated. If a member from the power group is not pleased with someone in cinema, however efficient he may be, because of even personal prejudice, all the members of the power group join hands, and such person is prevented from working in cinema. The Hema Committee was formed in response to a 2017 sexual assault case involving an actor and submitted its report to the Chief Minister on December 31, 2019. ALSO READ: Indian superstar Mohanlal hospitalised with high fever, breathing issues