Malayalam actor Kalabhavan Haneef passes away

The performance is slated to take place in January
Popular Malayalam actor and mimicry artist Kalabhavan Haneef has passed away, reports said on Thursday. He was reportedly in his 60s.
The veteran actor, who featured in over 150 films, died following a respiratory-related ailment at a private hospital in the southern Indian state of Kerala.
He is survived by his Wahida and two children Sithara Haneef and Shahrukh Haneef.
Haneef, who began his film career with Cheppukilukkana Changathi in 1991, featured in the multi-award winning crime thriller Drishyam, starring the evergreen star Mohanlal, and films such as Ustad Hotel, which featured top star Mammotty's son Dulquer Salmaan, Godfather, Kerala Police, Driving Licence, Vimaanam, and many others.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Haneef was also seen in 2018: Everyone Is A Hero, a movie about the Kerala floods, which released this year. The film is India's official entry to the Oscars 2024.
He began his career as a mimicry artist and dabbled in theatre. Haneef was part of the popular Kalabhavan group, which has made a significant contribution to Malayalam cinema.
ALSO READ:
The performance is slated to take place in January
Investigation against the singer and rapper comes amid ongoing crackdown on illegal narcotics
Shah Rukh Khan can be seen in his new avatar as he wore a green kurta with jeans and a sweater vest
Shah Rukh's birthday bash was a star-studded affair attended by the likes of Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more
Perry — known for his role as Chandler Bing — wanted to be remembered as someone who lifted others struggling with substance abuse even more than his sitcom stardom
He took to Instagram to say that the allegations against him were false
The iconic photos were captured at the inauguration of Keraleeyam, a government function aimed at promoting various sectors of the state
The guest list included Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and even legend MS Dhoni