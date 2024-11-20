Maharashtra Polls: Kartik Aaryan casts his vote, encourages citizens to participate

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan at the special screening of the movie 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI06_29_2023_000110B)

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan was spotted at a polling booth as voting for the Maharashtra Assembly elections began early morning on Wednesday.

The actor kept his look simple, as he wore a white shirt paired with blue jeans. He posed for the paparazzi, while showing his inked finger after casting his vote.

While speaking to the media, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor encouraged citizens to exercise their right to vote.

He said, "Hum sab ka farz banta hain vote karna toh ap sab jaeye aur vote kare" (It is our duty to vote, so everyone should go and cast their vote).