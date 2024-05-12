Madame Tussauds London modifies Justin Bieber's statue post baby announcement

Published: Sun 12 May 2024, 2:21 PM

Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey are expecting their first child. This news has left the fans excited and even Madame Tussauds London also celebrated the special moment by updating his statue with a key addition.

Taking to the official handle of X, Madame Tussauds London shared a few pictures of Justin's modified wax statue.

The statue depicts him with a white sweatshirt, a black hat, and a baby carrier across his chest, with a baby inside.

The caption reads, "Baby, Baby, Baby OH! Congratulations @justinbieber and Hailey!! Thought we'd try help out before the big day!"

The pop icon recently shared a carousel of pictures and videos in which Hailey can be seen donning a gorgeous white lace dress with a visible baby bump.

The power couple got married in 2018 in a low-key ceremony.

In a post on his official Instagram handle on Thursday (local time), Bieber shared beautiful pictures and a sweet video in which Hailey donned a gorgeous white lace dress with a visible baby bump.

In addition to expressing their love and affection for one another, the pair were also seen in the pictures renewing their wedding vows, which also appears to be a pregnancy photoshoot.

As reported by People magazine, the hitmaker and Baldwin tied the knot in September 2018 at a New York City courthouse, just two months after getting engaged in the Bahamas that July.

"They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone," a source close to the couple told People magazine at that time.

On September 30, 2019, the couple hosted a larger second wedding ceremony in front of family and friends.Bieber and Baldwin, who wore a custom off-white gown, exchanged vows and Tiffany wedding bands as the sunset at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina.

ALSO READ: