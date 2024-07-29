Lorenzo Buccarini, Executive Chef at Zenon, on cooking for an immersive experience

Published: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 4:54 PM Last updated: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 4:55 PM

Now depending on how you look at it, a mood board that automatically detects and responds to your energy can be pretty cool or awfully creepy. Fortunately, at Zenon, the artificial intelligence (AI) that ‘feels’ your vibe and uses it to create (and project images) on the walls sits comfortably in the first bracket.

The restaurant, located at Kempinski Central Avenue Hotel, has cosy interiors that are often lit by the patterns and pictures that are being projected on the wall, and the pictures seem to shift, one minute we are looking at a Greek-inspired statue, the next it’s a geometric pattern and then the canvas features bright lights.

Zenon’s menu is inspired by the Mediterranean but with a hint of exotic Asian flavours. And the menu is changed about four times in a year. Chef Lorenzo Buccarini, Executive Chef at Zenon, says: “We typically update the menu seasonally, about four times a year, to reflect the availability of fresh, seasonal ingredients and to introduce new culinary trends and inspirations. Additionally, we regularly feature special dishes and limited-time offerings to keep our guests excited and engaged.”

That said, this isn’t an ordinary cook-and-plate up kind of establishment. It prides itself on crafting stories with every bite. The experience is immersive – and so cooking for it, confirms the chef – is different too. “Cooking for an immersive experience is quite different. It goes beyond just preparing delicious food; it's about creating a multi-sensory journey for our guests. Every element, from the presentation and plating to the interaction between the dish and the dining environment, plays a crucial role. The goal is to captivate all the senses and create memorable moments that leave a lasting impression.”

To leave a lasting impression demands that a restaurant is good not only at the chopping, the cooking and the serving but also the quality of the food one eats. And Chef Buccarini is out to ensure the food is not only of good quality but also that it’s served just so. “My biggest pet peeve in the kitchen is inconsistency. Ensuring that every dish is prepared to the same high standard is crucial for maintaining the quality and reputation of our restaurant. Inconsistent seasoning, overcooked or undercooked proteins, and lacklustre presentation can undermine the dining experience we strive to provide,” he explains.

The chef, who has been classically trained in Italy, has worked across the globe before settling in Dubai. He worked at La Petite Maison, the Disney Cruise line, Nammos and L’Amo Bistro del Mare. The chef explains what draws him to the kitchen is the ‘creative process’. “The thing that I enjoy most about cooking is the creative process and the ability to bring joy to people through food. I love experimenting with new ingredients and techniques, pushing the boundaries of traditional cuisine to create something unique and memorable. Seeing the delight and satisfaction on our guests' faces when they enjoy a dish is incredibly rewarding,” he says.

His eclectic habits, of tasting and experimenting with different kinds of food, have added to his flavour profile. He explains: “My culinary journey began in Italy, where I developed a deep appreciation for traditional flavours and techniques. Over the years, working in various countries like Morocco, France, and now the UAE, I've incorporated diverse influences into my cooking. This journey has shaped my approach to creating innovative dishes that honour tradition while embracing modernity.”

And in true Dubai form, the restaurant ferries fresh catch and food from across the world to its kitchen. “I features a variety of highly sought-after species, including dentex, pagre, Dover sole, and pagellus. All of our fish are sourced directly from Greece and Spain, ensuring the highest quality and freshness for our guests.”

There are many immersive food experiences in Dubai, whether it is the dinner in the dark experience, where you are blind folded and must rely on your sense of smell, taste and touch to enjoy your meal, or Le Petit Chef, where you engage with theatre as you dine. And now there is Zenon, which uses AI to enhance your food experience.

Review: Zenon transports you to a different world

Flounder fish carpaccio

The word indulgence comes to mind when you head into Zenon, with its thickly carpeted floors, Voss bottles of water being handed out to all the tables and walls that glow and change pattern every so often. This is AI at its best. The restaurant also uses projections to keep various wall sculptures coloured and looking surreal. The idea is to feel like you have stepped into a new – Matrix-like-world. And it’s working. The food is brought in batches, a little at a time, nothing that’s overwhelming or overpowering, gentle bites that somehow still pack an explosion of flavour. First up, there’s flounder fish carpaccio, which is fresh and citrusy and comes with edible flower petals; then the melt-in-your-mouth burrata with tomatoes; fried feta, which is a bit like a crispy cutlet.The next round brings truffle and mushroom risotto, which is so warm, creamy and earthy, it can be eaten as a meal on its own (fortunately, the portion sizes are controlled and we can dip into the other stuff). Then comes a lemony grilled chicken with asparagus, which is perfect for a warm summer day. To end the evening, where we’ve spent just as much time staring at the walls as we have at the food, we bite into a lava cake that’s oozing melting chocolatey goodness and cooling our tongues with vanilla ice cream. This is where food and AI come together to create an evening to remember.

