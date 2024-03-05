Looking to dress up your little one? Here are a few 'inspos' for kids' fashion

Published: Tue 5 Mar 2024, 5:51 PM

Fashion is for everyone. With that in mind, we bring you a range of exclusive and festive fashion ideas for your kids:

POCA & POCA

POCA & POCA, a vibrant young fashion brand born from the creative minds of the talented sibling duo Karolina Gniewek and Wiktor Gniewek in Poland, unveils a collection that embodies fresh and imaginative designs. From bows and pleats to ruffles, the pieces boast a playful, feminine touch with a distinctive baby pink stitch. Each garment, akin to wearing an "invisible crown," is meticulously handcrafted by a team of master tailors, radiating an energetic and youthful spirit. Personalization is taken to a new level with the option to add one's name on the tag, adorned with the brand's signature baby pink stitch.

Loro Piana

The Ramadan kids capsule collection from Loro Piana is a testament to timeless style, effortlessly capturing the essence of youth. Crafted from luxurious fabrics like silk and linen, the pieces are ideal for the season's weather. The patterns and designs carry a traditional touch suitable for Ramadan, featuring a colour palette of tea mochi, white, pink, turquoise, shades of blue, and beige.

Ounass

Ounass presents the Ramadan Edit, a curated collection featuring renowned brands like Anatomi, Needle & Thread, Damas, Elie Saab, and more. From traditional to formal wear, the selection spans various fabrics, including leather, nylon, silk, cotton, and linen. It serves as a one-stop-shop, offering everything from gowns and dresses to onesies and shirts, complemented by gold and silver jewellery. The colour options and accessories are vast, making it a go-to destination for dressing up little ones in style.

Manal Smaoui

Renowned for impeccable craftsmanship, Manal Smaoui's collection exudes quiet luxury and conservative elegance. Drawing inspiration from diverse cultural influences, the collection includes jasmine kaftans, cady kaftans, Aylan Kaftans, and Qout Kaftan. Colours range from pink and blue to green and beige, offering the option to shop for matching outfits for both parents and little ones.

Bloomingdales

Curated with designs from Aigner, Missoni, Zimmermann, Veja, and more, Bloomingdales' collection features an eclectic mix of blazers, dresses, polos, rompers, suits, and more for kids. The colour palette is diverse, showcasing multiple shades of beige, green, red, orange, pink, neutrals, and white to style the little ones in chic and sophisticated ensembles.

