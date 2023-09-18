Look: Sunny Deol indulges in 'pizza party' with father Dharmendra to celebrate the success of 'Gadar 2'

Published: Mon 18 Sep 2023, 7:17 PM

Bollywood star Sunny Deol is currently relishing the triumph of his recent film, Gadar 2, the sequel to 2001's Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Sunny's charismatic on-screen presence has garnered immense appreciation from audiences.

Beyond his professional commitments, the actor is also a devoted son. He recently posted a photo on social media featuring himself and his legendary father, Dharmendra, during their weekend getaway in the United States.

On Monday morning, Sunny took to Instagram to offer a peek into his cherished bond with his father, Dharmendra. He shared a snapshot of them savouring pizza together in the US. “Papa and I enjoying a pizza peacefully," he captioned the picture.

In the photograph, the father-son pair appeared as endearing as always. The seasoned actor Dharmendra was captured enjoying a bite of pizza. Dharmendra donned a denim shirt and a black hat, while the Gadar actor struck a stylish pose in a white t-shirt, a blue hat, and a pair of sunglasses.

Fan comments poured in to show appreaciation for the father-son duo. “Aww... beautiful bonding of you and your dad. Wishing Uncle loads of love, happiness, laughter, great health, and best wishes always. Have a pleasant stay!” commented a fan. While another comment read, “Best jodi in world papa and beta (Best father-son pair in the world).”

Apart from Gadar 2, Sunny has two other films in the works. He is set to appear in Baap, where he will share the screen with Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, and Mithun Chakraborty. Additionally, he is slated to star in the remake of the Malayalam crime thriller Joseph.

ALSO READ: