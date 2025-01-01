Look: Shilpa Shetty's London holiday with the kids

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty is currently vacationing in London with her family.

Making the end of 2024 special for the kids, Shilpa and her husband, Raj Kundra, went to Winter Wonderland Theme Park with their son, Viaan, and daughter, Samisha.

On Monday, the Dhadkan star took to Instagram and shared several pictures and videos showcasing the fun-filled moments she spent with her family. In videos, Shilpa can be seen enjoying swings and rides at the amusement park.

"Wondering & Wandering in Winter Wonderland #londondiaries #winterwonderland #blessed," she captioned the post.