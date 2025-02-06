Look: 'Sanam Teri Kasam' star Mawra Hocane ties the knot

Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane, best known for featuring in the Bollywood film Sanam Teri Kasam, has tied the knot with actor Ameer Gilani.

On Wednesday, Hocane took to Instagram and shared images from her wedding day.

For the special occasion, she opted for a stunning sky-blue lehenga. She elevated her bridal look with elegant traditional jewellery. Gilani donned a black kurta-pajama for his big day.