Look: Saira Banu reminisces Dilip Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar's Raksha Bandhan bond

Published: Thu 31 Aug 2023, 11:02 AM

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2023, legendary actor Saira Banu has shared heartfelt insights into the profound relationship between her late husband, actor Dilip Kumar, and the iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Saira Banu posted a series of vintage photographs capturing the cherished moments shared between Dilip Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar. Accompanying these images was a heartfelt narrative capturing their unique bond.

One photograph depicts a tender moment wherein Dilip Kumar gently places his hand on Lata Mangeshkar's cheek as she responds with a radiant smile. Dressed in a white saree, Lata Mangeshkar shares an endearing connection with Dilip, who is clad in a white shirt, printed tie, and a blue suit. The post also includes a video snippet from an interview featuring the duo.

Another picture portrays Lata Mangeshkar tying a rakhi, the sacred thread of protection, around Dilip Kumar's wrist. Both luminaries adorned white attire, signifying purity and reverence. The final snapshot captures a moment from a few years ago, showing Lata Mangeshkar feeding a sweet morsel to Dilip Kumar as they sit together on a couch. Lata wears a floral white saree while Dilip dons a kurta and pyjama. Saira Banu noted that this last photograph was taken during Lata's visit to their home.

In her caption, Saira eloquently shared, "The Kohinoor of Indian Cinema Dilip Sahib and the nightingale of the Music Industry of India Lata Mangeshkar held a connection beyond the dazzle of their stupendous stardom. They shared the bond of a brother and sister." She went on to describe how this powerful bond transcended their illustrious careers and touched upon their shared experiences and advice.

Saira Banu recounted an incident during their train journeys, where Dilip Kumar advised Lata Mangeshkar about the importance of precise pronunciation in Urdu and the significance of linguistic mastery.

The post further revealed their annual tradition of celebrating Raksha Bandhan together, where Lata Mangeshkar would tie the sacred thread on Dilip Kumar's hand. In return, Saira Banu would send Lata a carefully chosen brocade sari.

Saira Banu also highlighted Dilip Kumar's profound influence on Lata Mangeshkar's career. He introduced her at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall in London, capturing the audience's admiration with his heartfelt introduction. Their bond remained strong even in the face of challenges, with Lata Mangeshkar visiting their home to share meals and create cherished memories.

Concluding her touching tribute, Saira Banu poignantly wrote, "Such was the love they shared... monumental!"

