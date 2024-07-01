Look: Rihanna, A$AP Rocky showcase playful side in fun Instagram video

Rihanna (Photo by AFP)

Published: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 12:53 PM Last updated: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 12:54 PM

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky recently delighted fans with a new video on Instagram.

The couple, who are parents to RZA, 2, and Riot Rose, 10 months, exhibited their fun-loving side in the video.

In the clip, Rihanna, 36, donned large red sunglasses and energetically danced while playfully rapping along to TGIF by GloRilla.

Meanwhile, Rocky, 35, looked on with a mock disapproving expression, hands on his hips.

Rather than dampening her spirits, Rocky's playful reaction seemed to fuel Rihanna's enthusiasm further.

In the video, she intensified her dance moves, swinging her jacket around before tossing it towards the camera.

As Rihanna laughed off-camera, Rocky humorously declared, “I'm too old for this,” and walked off.