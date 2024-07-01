E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Look: Rihanna, A$AP Rocky showcase playful side in fun Instagram video

Roskstar couple has two kids together

By ANI

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
Rihanna (Photo by AFP)
Rihanna (Photo by AFP)

Published: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 12:53 PM

Last updated: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 12:54 PM

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky recently delighted fans with a new video on Instagram.

The couple, who are parents to RZA, 2, and Riot Rose, 10 months, exhibited their fun-loving side in the video.


In the clip, Rihanna, 36, donned large red sunglasses and energetically danced while playfully rapping along to TGIF by GloRilla.

Meanwhile, Rocky, 35, looked on with a mock disapproving expression, hands on his hips.


Rather than dampening her spirits, Rocky's playful reaction seemed to fuel Rihanna's enthusiasm further.

In the video, she intensified her dance moves, swinging her jacket around before tossing it towards the camera.

As Rihanna laughed off-camera, Rocky humorously declared, “I'm too old for this,” and walked off.

"Happy Friday," Rihanna captioned the video.

The couple confirmed their romantic relationship in November 2020 after years of friendship and collaboration.

“They have always had a solid friendship and the romance just enhanced that,” a music management source told People magazine.

ALSO READ:



More news from Entertainment