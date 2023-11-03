Look: Rare photos of Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Mohanlal in one frame go viral

Photo: Screengrab

Published: Fri 3 Nov 2023, 3:50 PM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday inaugurated the week-long cultural fest, Keraleeyam, at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, the capital of the South Indian state.

The annual event, scheduled for November 1 to November 7, aims to showcase “the world-class features of Kerala to the global community”.

Now, pictures featuring Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, and Mohanlal from the event are going viral. Fans are fawning over these rare pictures that shows all three actors dressed in white shirts and the traditional white mundu.

A user shared the above-mentioned photos and wrote, “Kamal Haasan - Mammootty - Mohanlal — Iconic luminaries captured in a single frame.”

Another fan described the scene as "12 National award winners in a single frame".

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Mohanlal and Mammootty have acted together in 55 movies, while Mohanlal and Kamal Haasan have only shared the screen once in the 2009 film Unnaipol Oruvan. Interestingly, Mammootty and Kamal Haasan have yet to work on a film together.

Kamal Haasan also shared a picture from the Keraleeyam inauguration with Pinarayi Vijayan, Mammootty, and Mohanlal in the frame.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan also shared a star-studded picture, saying that he inaugurated the week-long festival, Keraleeyam, at Thiruvananthapuram.

Kamal Haasan's last film Vikram was a massive hit at the box office, while Mohanlal last shared screen space with superstar Rajinikanth in Jailer.

Malayalam superstar Mammootty's Kannur Squad hit the cinemas in the first week of October and is still drawing crowds to theatres. The film received positive reviews from audiences and critics alike.

ALSO READ: