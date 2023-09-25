Look: Parineeti Chopra all 'pinked' up in her first appearance post-wedding with Raghav Chadha

Photo: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Published: Mon 25 Sep 2023, 3:20 PM

Newlyweds Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were spotted in Udaipur on September 25 as they departed for Delhi. The couple had a private wedding ceremony with only close family and friends at The Leela Palace in Udaipur on Sunday.

Parineeti opted for an effortless style, wearing a pink top paired with a knitted poncho, complemented by denim. Her makeup was minimal, radiating a bridal glow with sindoor and pink choodas. She completed her look with a pair of flats and styled her hair in a simple, side-parted do.

On the other hand, Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha looked dashing in a white bandhgala shirt and black pants.

For their wedding, both the bride and the groom chose ivory outfits.

ALSO READ: