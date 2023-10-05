Look: Pakistani actress Mahira Khan shares pictures of pre-wedding celebrations

The American actor won Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy or Musical for her role in Peacock's show
Popular Pakistani actress Mahira Khan tied the knot with Salim Karim in a picturesque ceremony at the Pearl Continental Hotel Bhurban in Pakistan over the weekend. The wedding has created a buzz on the internet, with images and videos of their enchanting celebration circulating widely.
Mahira, renowned for her roles in Raees and Humsafar, looked ethereal in a glittering lehenga designed by Faraz Manan, as seen in her Instagram posts. In a new set of photos, the fans get a sneak peek into Mahira's pre-wedding celebrations.
Check out the photos:
After years of courtship, Mahira and Salim exchanged vows. According to reports, they first met in 2017 during the launch of the Tapmad TV app.
Mahira is celebrated for her work in TV shows such as Humsafar, Shehr-e-Zaat, and Sadqay Tumhare. She made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees.
Her next project is Netflix's first Pakistan-themed original, where she will appear alongside Fawad Khan, with Sanam Saeed also joining the cast. Fans are eagerly anticipating this new venture.
