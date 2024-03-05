Look: How Bollywood and global superstars made heads turn at Anant Ambani's dream wedding

Rihanna with Neeta and Anant Ambani

Published: Tue 5 Mar 2024, 2:33 PM Last updated: Tue 5 Mar 2024, 2:49 PM

The wedding of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son Anant with Radhika Merchant was a star-studded affair. The days-long extravaganza, which took place in Jamnagar, Gujarat, saw heavyweights like Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates marking their presence alongside the absolute A-list of Bollywood. Not to mention, Rihanna performing her first concert in eight years. Here's a look at all the glam from the Ambani extravaganza:

Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani, Mahendra Singh and Sakshi Dhoni

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Ram Charan with wife Upasana

Shah Rukh Khan, Abram and Gauri Khan

Salman Khan

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Aditya Roy Kapoor

Ananya Panday

Dr Sriram Nene and Madhuri Dixit

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Aradhya and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, too, attended the wedding

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan

Ivanka Trump

