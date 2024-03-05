Look: How Bollywood and global superstars made heads turn at Anant Ambani's dream wedding

UAE

Rihanna with Neeta and Anant Ambani
Rihanna with Neeta and Anant Ambani

Published: Tue 5 Mar 2024, 2:33 PM

Last updated: Tue 5 Mar 2024, 2:49 PM

The wedding of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son Anant with Radhika Merchant was a star-studded affair. The days-long extravaganza, which took place in Jamnagar, Gujarat, saw heavyweights like Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates marking their presence alongside the absolute A-list of Bollywood. Not to mention, Rihanna performing her first concert in eight years. Here's a look at all the glam from the Ambani extravaganza:

Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani, Mahendra Singh and Sakshi Dhoni
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Ram Charan with wife Upasana
Shah Rukh Khan, Abram and Gauri Khan
Salman Khan
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt
Aditya Roy Kapoor
Ananya Panday
Dr Sriram Nene and Madhuri Dixit
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal
Aradhya and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, too, attended the wedding
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan
Ivanka Trump
