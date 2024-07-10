Look: From Kiara Advani to David Beckham, celebrities spotted at Wimbledon 2024

Published: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 11:18 AM Last updated: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 11:37 AM

London's Wimbledon tennis tournament turns into a playground for several celebrities in attendance who sport their best game day attires. And 2024 has been no different with attendance from the likes of Salma Hayek, David Beckham and several others.

We take a look at some of the celebrities who were spotted this year at Wimbledon, the oldest tennis tournament in the world, widely regarded as the most prestigious.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. Malhotra shared a post on Instagram with the caption: "A day to remember! Witnessed great tennis and sportsmanship at Wimbledon 2024 with my partner in crime."

Salma Hayek

Hollywood actress Salma Hayek and French businessman François-Henri Pinault watched the fourth round tennis matches on the seventh day of 2024 Wimbledon Championships together.

Mischa Barton

Actress Mischa Barton was seen in a pinstripe linen blazer at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. She shared a photo on Instagram with tennis ball emojis in the caption.

Isla Fisher

Actress Isla Fisher was seen in the Evian suite, sporting a navy blue dress with white colour patches at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships.

Princess Beatrice

Britain's Princess Beatrice of York was in the royal box to watch Italy's Jannik Sinner play against Russia's Daniil Medvedev during their men's singles quarter-final tennis match on the ninth day of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships.

Dustin Hoffman

Actor Dustin Hoffman was on the Royal Box on Centre Court on the fifth day of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships.

Bear Grylls

TV personality Bear Grylls and his wife Shara Grylls are seen in the royal box during the second round match between Poland's Iga Swiatek and Croatia's Petra Martic.