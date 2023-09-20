UAE

Look: From Deepika Padukone to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, stars dazzle at the Ambani's celebrations

Several Bollywood stars arrived in glamorous traditional attire for the occasion

by

CT Desk
Published: Wed 20 Sep 2023, 10:47 AM

The Ambani family, known for their grand celebrations, hosted a spectacular Ganesh Chaturthi event that drew politicians, police officials, and Bollywood celebrities. The star-studded gathering included Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Raj Thackeray, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, and many others.

Check out the photos and videos below:

Shah Rukh Khan graced the occasion with his family, accompanied by his wife, Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan, and youngest son AbRam.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone radiated couple goals, with Deepika in a red-pink suit and Ranveer in a green silk kurta-pajama adorned with an embellished dupatta.

Alia Bhatt donned a striking red saree for the festivities and was seen with her close friend and Brahmastra. director, Ayan Mukerji.

Aishwarya Rai and her daughter Aaradhya arrived in style.

Legendary actress Rekha was spotted in a stunning red silk saree, and Anil Kapoor looked dashing in a white kurta-pajama.

Salman Khan appeared dashing in a dark kurta and white pyjama, accompanied by his niece, Alizeh Agnihotri.

Nita Ambani, the host, looked regal in a green and red saree, joined by her daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta and to-be-daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant for a photo op outside their residence. The star-studded gathering showcased the Ambani family's penchant for throwing extravagant events.

ALSO READ:

