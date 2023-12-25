Look: Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter makes first public appearance

'Each of us has a voice': Prajakta Koli on the responsibilities that come with content creation
The content creator and actor played an important role as India's only YouTuber at COP28 in Dubai
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha made her first appearance in front of the Mumbai paparazzi on Monday. The duo was seen cuddling their daughter while waving at the paps. Alia sported a reindeer headband to mark Christmas, something she had donned the night before as well at a Christmas party which saw her friends and family in attendance
ALSO READ:
The content creator and actor played an important role as India's only YouTuber at COP28 in Dubai
When the the day is leisurely and the weather is inviting, put on your hiking shoes and head to these places
From festive macarons to turkey and tea, indulge in these festive favourites
The event will be held on December 21 and 22
Disha Kewalramani's wish list – which she made when she was 6 – includes a line that says 'I will meet Shah Rukh Khan one day'
Fans were not only treated to some iconic performances but also to trailer screenings and even a drone show
The film is all set to hit theatres on December 21
Lynne Abdulhadi's search for her roots led her to start 'Painting For Palestine' as a means to heal and reclaim cultural identity