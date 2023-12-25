UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Look: Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter makes first public appearance

The actors gave the paps a glimpse of their daughter on Christmas day

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Mon 25 Dec 2023, 2:39 PM

Last updated: Mon 25 Dec 2023, 2:47 PM

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha made her first appearance in front of the Mumbai paparazzi on Monday. The duo was seen cuddling their daughter while waving at the paps. Alia sported a reindeer headband to mark Christmas, something she had donned the night before as well at a Christmas party which saw her friends and family in attendance

ALSO READ:


More news from Entertainment