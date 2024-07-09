Ambani wedding continues: From Salman Khan to Ranveer Singh, stars shine at couple's haldi ceremony

David Ellison will become chairman and chief executive of the new Paramount
Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, are all set to get married on July 12.
The couple’s pre-wedding haldi ceremony was held on Monday. It was a star-studded affair with the who's who of Bollywood. Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani, wore a golden suit designed by Manish Malhotra. The celebrity designer took to his official Instagram handle to share her picture.
The suit featured an elaborate border made using a silver chatai technique. The long sleeves of the kurta had silver embroidery at the cuffs, and the double-drape Khada dupatta, embroidered with zardozi and antique embroidery completed the look.
She further accessorised her look with a matching golden maang tikka, and statement silver jhumkas.
Others in attendance included Anant's uncle, businessman Anil Ambani, and his wife, the former actor Tina Ambani.
Salman Khan, dressed in a radiant yellow kurta and black pajamas, also arrived in style to extend his blessings to the soon-to-be-wed couple. His presence added to the star-studded list of attendees, which included Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, and Sara Ali Khan, among others.
ALSO READ:
David Ellison will become chairman and chief executive of the new Paramount
Barzakh, that will air on ZEE5 Global from July 19, stars Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed
The couple is getting married on July 12
'Wolverine' star meanwhile calls Rohit Sharma his favourite cricketer
The couple have been married for nine years
She calls him an ‘inspiration for six generations of actors’
The Indian National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation praises the actors
Plus, here's a look at the highlights from the evening