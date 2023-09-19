Look: Ajith Kumar, Mohanlal catch up in Dubai

Published: Tue 19 Sep 2023, 9:02 AM

Monday was nothing less than a surprise for all the fans of the South Indian film industry as Ajith Kumar and Mohanlal came under one roof. The Tamil sensation visited Malayalam superstar Mohanlal at his Dubai home, Indian media reported.

They were joined by Mohanlal’s close friend and entrepreneur Sameer Hamsa.

In a video shared on Instagram, we get a glimpse of Mohanlal, Ajith Kumar and Sameer Hamsa. For his mini get-together with friends, Mohanlal picked an oversized sky-blue T-shirt with black trousers. Ajith wore a black collared shirt with charcoal grey pants and orange aviators. For the background, Hamsa picked the peppy track Aaluma Doluma from Ajith’s film Vedalam.

The text attached to the video read, “An enchanting evening of friendship and camaraderie with the stellar presence of Lalettan and actor Ajith, where every moment was a treasure.”

Take a look at the post here:

Hamsa has also shared a picture with Ajith on Instagram Stories. As per the geotag, it was clicked at Downtown Dubai.

Meanwhile, Ajith and Mohanlal’s rendezvous made fans speculate if the two are collaborating on a project.

A comment read, “If both of them come together in a movie…”

A few fans also called “Thala [Ajith Kumar]” and “Lalettan [Mohanlal]” a “dream combo”, as a user wrote, “Dream Combo AK & Lalettan [Mohanlal].”

Another said, “If a movie comes together, it will be awesome.”

“Waiting for AK – Lalettan [Mohanlal] combo,” a comment read.

A fan added, “My lovable heroes in a single frame”.

Well, Mohanlal has completed the first schedule of his film Vrushabha with Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor. In a pic shared by Shanaya on Instagram Stories, Mohanlal is seen getting into his car and waving at her. She shared the still with the text, “First schedule is done with Mohanlal sir! It was an honour to share the screen with you, sir. Can’t wait to get started with the final schedule in London next month.”

Vrushabha will mark Shanaya’s acting debut. The action-packed entertainer is backed by Ekta Kapoor. Apart from Vrushabha, Mohanlal will also be seen in Drishyam 3.

Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar was last seen in actioner Thunivu. The actor has Vidaa Muyarchi in the kitty.

