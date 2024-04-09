Look: A 24-karat gold note with Dubai landmarks

Published: Tue 9 Apr 2024, 7:53 PM

Few things can be as baffling as choosing a present for a friend or a favourite person in our life. The boxes that need to be ticked when picking a present are many, and more often than not, we end up reconciling to the theory that gifts are goodwill gestures, and buy something in the hope that it's our thought and not the thing that’ll be genuinely appreciated.

As Eid draws near, many might find themselves in a similar quandary – unable to figure what would make for a gift that embodies tradition, grace, and long-lasting worth. However, this year, a unique and elegant option has emerged in the market putting some of the worries to rest – a 24-karat gold note souvenir that symbolises Dubai's spirit and a tribute to its jewellery-making mastery and tradition. Conceived through a remarkable collaboration between Dian Jewellery, Finmet DMCC, and Valaurum, this exquisite piece promises to entice visitors from all over the world, while also serving as a precious memento for local residents.

This gleaming gold note, adorned with Dubai's iconic landmarks and a unique serial number, is not just a souvenir but a treasured collector's item. What sets it apart is the inclusion of 0.1 grams of pure 24-karat gold, elevating its value and significance to new heights.

As we seek to know more about the creation of this remarkable piece, we discover its interesting backstory. Founded in 2020 as a response to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Dian Jewellery has quickly become a beacon of innovation and elegance. Their vision to revolutionise the jewellery industry is reflected in their seamless fusion of tradition and innovation, resulting in exquisite pieces that exude sophistication. Each creation is not just a piece of jewellery, but a reflection of one's beauty, crafted with utmost dedication to quality and craftsmanship.

Rahul Sagar, founder of Dian Jewellery, expresses his excitement for this ground-breaking venture, stating, "We are delighted to introduce Dubai's first-ever 24K gold note souvenir, a testament to our commitment to innovation and our rich heritage of gold craftsmanship." This sentiment has resonated with the masses, with Sagar's announcement receiving over 33 million views on Instagram alone.

Priced at a modest Dh159 per piece and accompanied by a commemorative cover, the gold note is more than just a gift – it encapsulates the essence of Dubai's cultural heritage. Exclusively available at Dian Jewellery and Shantilal Jewellers (SCS) in Dubai Gold Souk, as well as online at www.Dianjewellery.com, this limited-edition collectable is set to become a cherished symbol of enduring relationships and fond memories.

As Eid approaches, the 24K gold note emerges as the perfect gift, representing tradition, elegance, and enduring value. Its material worth is matched only by its ability to evoke emotions and preserve memories for generations to come.

ALSO READ: