Local fashion brand Minimalist opens new branch in Abu Dhabi

Published: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 2:09 PM Last updated: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 2:11 PM

Minimalist, a local brand known for its premium range of watches, jewellery, sunglasses, leather goods, and perfumes designed in Dubai, has opened a new store in Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi.

It's first store opened in Dubai's Mirdif City Centre in 2023.

The Yas Mall store stands out with its unique and luxurious design, including a VIP Room for a personalised shopping experience and a gahwa serving area to offer a touch of local hospitality.

Founder Ahmad Yousuf remarks that the store is a testament to the team's hard work, encapsulating the essence of the brand and setting a new chapter in its journey.

The decision to open the second store in Yas Mall was influenced by strong customer demand, as Abu Dhabi houses a significant portion of Minimalist’s customer base. The new store is larger, allowing ample space to showcase exclusive limited-edition pieces and the new diamond watch collection.